Kathleen “Kitty” Boksan
Kathleen “Kitty” Boksan, 76, of Toms Brook, VA, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, March 17, 2023.
A funeral service for Kitty will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Stover Funeral Home with Pastor Beverly Funkhouser, pastor of Round Hill Church of the Brethren officiating. Kitty will be laid to rest in Round Hill Cemetery in Toms Brook, VA. The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home in Strasburg, VA, on Monday evening from 6:00 -8:00 p.m.
Kitty was born in Pittsburgh, PA, on November 30, 1946, to the late William Paul Hook of Pittsburgh, PA, and the late Adia Criss Clutter, of Washington, PA. Kitty lived most of her life in Western Pennsylvania having graduated from Canon-MacMillan Junior-Senior High School in Canonsburg, PA, in 1964, then raising her two children, Erin Kirkland (Keith) of Winchester, VA, and Justin Boksan (Tiffany) of Toms Brook, VA, in Claysville, PA. She was employed as a caseworker at the Washington County Department of Welfare in Washington, PA, for 17 years before retiring in 2002. In 2005, she resumed her role of caseworker for Frederick County Social Services in Winchester, VA, when she relocated to Virginia to live near her children. Upon retiring from FCSS, she worked as a cashier for several years at Lowe’s in Woodstock, VA, until she “officially” retired in 2019. Kitty, always very active, was involved in a variety of activities and organizations, including Kiwanis (PA) and Ruritan (VA), formerly was a member of First Lutheran Church in Washington, PA, and more recently a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Toms Brook, VA. She loved antiques, flower gardening, refinishing furniture, and music, and was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan, claiming to “bleed Black and Gold.” Kitty’s greatest loves, besides her children, were her grandchildren, Julianna and Renison Kirkland of Winchester, VA, and Waylon and Violet Boksan of Toms Brook, VA. She cherished each and loved spending her time with them. In addition to her children and grandchildren, Kitty is survived by her sisters, Pat Bobadilla (Phil) of Gilbert, AZ, and Adia Douglas of Woodstock, VA, her nieces, Marisa Larsen (Wiley) of Tempe, AZ, Andrea Blake (Warren) of Gilbert, AZ, and Kim Workman of Temple, TX, and a nephew, Michael Benlock of Washington, PA.
The family suggests that expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, a congregation of the North Mountain Lutheran Parish, 3343 S. Main St. Toms Brook, VA, 22660 or Round Hill Church of the Brethren, 28138 Old Valley Pike Strasburg, P.O. Box 85, Toms Brook, VA, 22660.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Kathleen “Kitty” Boksan.
