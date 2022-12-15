Kathleen M. Adams
Kathleen Marie Adams, 75, of White Post, Virginia, died Monday, December 12, 2022, in the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester, Virginia.
Mrs. Adams was born May 12, 1947, in Columbia, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late William Worley and Anna Lucinda Null Worley.
She worked as a registered nurse with Winchester Medical Center and Lynn Care Center in Front Royal for over 50 years, and was a volunteer with Blue Ridge Hospice.
She married Gary Arthur Adams on September 6, 1969, in Columbia, PA.
Surviving with her husband are three children, daughters Amy and Amanda Adams, both of White Post, VA, son Aaron Adams and daughter-in-law Lisa Adams of Stephens City; five grandchildren, Kaycee, Kai, Ian, Kelsea, and Alyssa Adams; and a brother, William Worley of Litz, PA.
The family will have a private graveside service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City, VA. To view the obituary and send condolences visit www.endersanshirley.com.
