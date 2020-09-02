Kathleen M. Boone, 90, of Winchester, VA went to be with the Lord as her daughters, Kathy and Donna, held her hands at Winchester Medical Center on Monday, August 30, 2020.
She was born November 23, 1929, in Winchester, the daughter of George and Annie Edmonds Miller. Mrs. Boone worked at Rich's Food Company for many years until retirement. She was a member of Living Water United Brethren Church and Fraternal Order of Eagles 824.
Kathleen married Melvin Boone June 28, 1947 in Hagerstown, MD. Melvin preceded her in death January 5, 2015.
She is survived by three daughters: Judy Ann Carlyle, Kathy Diane McIntosh, and Donna Marie Armel all of Winchester, and a daughter in law Diane Boone of Winchester, and a sister, Jane Johnson of Winchester, fifteen grand children and five great grand children.
Along with her husband Melvin Boone Sr., she is preceded in death by a son Melvin Boone Jr., a brother, George Lee Miller, sisters, Marie White, Dorothy Byrd, Shirley Berg, Martha Grim, and Mary Muser.
The family will receive friends Wednesday evening, September 2, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. in Winchester.
A funeral will be held Thursday, September, 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester with Pastor Mike Dean Officiating.
Burial will follow at Mount Hebron Cemetery. Pall bearers will be Scott McIntosh, Jeremy Armel, Darrin Armel, and Darren Johnson.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.