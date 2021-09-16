Kathleen S. Cleaver
Kathleen Sylvia Cleaver, 80, formerly of Augusta, WV died on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at a local nursing home in Winchester, VA.
Kathleen was born on February 10, 1941 in Augusta, WV, the daughter of the late Julian T. and Pauline Brooks Whitacre. She was a member of the Hope Christian Church in Augusta, WV. She loved church functions, Johnny Cash, shopping, her cats and at a younger age, loved to square dance.
Kathleen married Jesse F. Cleaver on December 16, 1967 in Hancock, MD. Jesse died on April 8, 2012.
Surviving is a son: Howard F. Cleaver (Lisa) of Berryville, VA; two daughters: Barbara L. Bergdoll (Robert) of Augusta, WV; Brenda K. VanMeter (Mark) of Moorefield, WV; three sisters: Janet Wolfe (Ronnie) of Augusta, WV; Bonnie Kirk (Clint) of Winchester, VA; Mary Jane Whetzel (Kenney) of Shanks, WV; a stepson: Amby F. Cleaver (Jeannie) of Fort Ashby, WV; four grandchildren, four stepgrandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by a stepdaughter: Sandra Cleaver; a brother: Carroll E. Whitacre and a sister: Darlene Driver.
A funeral service will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 2:30 PM. Officiating will be Pastor Alanna McGuinn. Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Gore, VA.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 1-2:30 PM.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Winchester SPCA, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
To view Kathleen’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com.
