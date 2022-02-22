Kathleen Sue O'Connor
Kathleen Sue O'Connor was born November 19, 1952 to Robert Meder Jennings and Helen Coupe Alger in College Park, MD. She grew up alongside her brother James, grew a heart as big as the moon, and graduated from High Point High School.
She got her first job candy-striping at Washington Adventist and soon after became an LPN. She met Kevin Brendan O’Connor, sometime in the early seventies … and the rest is history. She married Kevin and had five kids, becoming the matriarch of rebels and rascals; helpers and hangers-on. Kathy and Kevin lived all over this country, but Kathy especially enjoyed her time in Chattanooga, TN. This lovely city is where Kathy finally had her first girl, after four boys.
Kathy was not only adored by her kids, but by all of the kids who weren’t hers, who all too often ended up under her roof as well. Kathy rarely spoke of her faith, but her giving nature, selflessness, and compassion for anybody and everybody, was evident to all who knew her.
Kathy is survived by five children; Brendan, Christopher (Kelley), Eric (Tiann), Sean, and Carrie. Grandkids are Keenan, Harrigan, Carmody, Hannah, Cecilia, Julia, Danny, Autumn, Brian, and Declan. Kathy has one great-grandchild, Lincoln. Kathy is preceded in death by her husband Kevin, and her parents. She is also survived by her stepfather Norman Alger, and her brother James Jennings. Too numerous to mention are all of the others, who had the fortune to know Kathy’s grace.
Kathy’s nursing career included delivering babies, caring for the mentally ill, and hospice nursing. Kathy’s role as a mother, though, was her true legacy. Through the many storms of life, she remained our center. She loved rock and roll, the Redskins, and yappy little dogs.
Our mom was a pure giver, with nothing but Love to give. A woman let down by the world, but willing to endlessly forgive. She passed away February 16th at Winchester hospital. There aren’t really words that can convey just how greatly she will be missed.
Memorial Service open to all who knew her or her family:
Saturday March 5, 2022
Centenary United Church of Christ
12:00 pm
“Let me live in the house by the side of the road, and be a friend to man.”
