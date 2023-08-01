Kathleen Virginia Saville Kathleen Virginia Saville, 91, of Augusta, WV, passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Hampshire Center, Romney, WV.
Born on October 14, 1931, in Delray, WV, she was the daughter of the late Paul W. Wolfe and Goldie (Conard) Wolfe.
She is survived by her daughters, Shirley O’Dell (Harold) of Augusta, WV , and Kathleen “Delores” Grapes (Kenny) of Slanesville, WV; 6 grandchildren, Andrew O’Dell (Andrea), Ephram O’Dell (Johni), Natalie Snider (Mitch), Kevin P. Grapes (Sheila), Karla D. Carr (Stanley), and Kyle Robert Grapes; and 9 great-grandchildren.
She worked at National Fruit and Shenandoah Apple plants, Winchester, VA , for 9 years each and as a house parent at the WV D&B School, Romney, WV. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, WV, with Pastor Chris Bishop officiating. Interment will be in Augusta Cemetery, Augusta, WV.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
