Kathryn (Bailey) Peyton
Kathryn Bailey Peyton, 78, of Clear Brook, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Winchester Medical Center.
Kathryn was born in 1943 in Winchester, the daughter of the late Cecil K. and Dorothy Pifer Bailey. She was a graduate of James Wood High School, homemaker and a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister to her family. Kathryn loved jewelry, Elvis Presley, country music, her kitty cats, and spending time with her family.
Kathryn married Henry Peyton Sr. on October 6, 1961, in Williamsport, Maryland.
Along with her husband, Henry, Kathryn is survived by her sons, Henry Peyton Jr. (Karin) and Richard Peyton Sr. (Denise), both of Winchester; grandchildren, Letasha Ann Hottle, Heather Rochelle Peyton, and Richard Stoffer Peyton, Jr.; and two great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents; a son, Sidney Scott Peyton; a sister, Faye Hamilton, and a brother, John Bailey.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Wednesday, April 20 beginning at 12:00 pm followed by the service at 1:00 pm at Omps, South Chapel with Pastor Len Burdick officiating. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.