Kathryn “Kitty” Muir Walker, 94, of Frederick County, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 with her daughters by her side.
Kitty was born in 1925, in New Eagle, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Katrina and Robert Henderson Muir. She retired at the age of 87 from JCPenney. She held several jobs in the area, General Electric and Snelling’s Florists in the 1980’s, and managed The Eleanor Shop on the old Loudoun Street in the 1970’s.
Kitty was a longtime active member of Sunnyside Presbyterian Church and a member of the choir. She loved supplying flowers for church from her own flower beds and also enjoyed arranging flowers for weddings using flowers from her own garden. She was a very religious woman who loved Jesus and was not afraid to share her love of Him with others. Kitty was an avid reader, reading daily devotionals and the Bible. She and her husband, Billy, were avid campers, classified themselves as “Snow Birds”, and were very active with the Grange when they lived in Pennsylvania. She dearly loved her numerous nieces and nephews, her family, friends, and especially her grandchildren.
She married Billy Alexander Walker on June 23, 1945, in Donora, Pennsylvania. He preceded her in death on January 23, 2009.
Surviving are daughters, Linda “Lynn” Unger, husband, Boyd “Butch” of Frederick County, Virginia, Judy Lee Myrick, husband, John of Dayton, Tennessee, Jeanie Mills, husband, Dave of Stephens City, Virginia; grandchildren, Lisa Marie Carr, William “Sonny” Unger, Jason Myrick, Jeremy Myrick, Danielle Kern, Pamela Hopkins; six great grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; sisters, Gladys Jean Sprowls, husband, James of Scenery Hill, Pennsylvania, Linda Lee Bradshaw Towrey, husband Gerald of Warrenton, Virginia, Jo Ann Patress of Washington, Pennsylvania; and brother, Melvin Scott Muir, wife, Mildred “Millie” of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Along with her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her sister, Delores “Dottie” Mae Johnson.
Due to public health concerns surrounding COVID-19 the services for Kitty will be private. However, they encourage you to send your condolences to the family through the Omps Funeral Home website.
Memorial contributions may be made in Kitty’s memory to C-CAP, 112 South Kent Street, Winchester, VA 22601 or Winchester SPCA, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.