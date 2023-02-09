Kathryn L. Bradley
Kathryn Louise Bradley, 87, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center. She was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ.
Mrs. Bradley was born on April 1, 1935, in Round Hill, Virginia, to the late James R. Chapman and Thelma M. Chapman. She lived most of her life in Leetown, West Virginia, where she raised three daughters and a son.
She worked as a greeter at Walmart in Jacksonville, Florida.
She was a member of Leetown Brethren Church.
Mrs. Bradley was married to John Bradley, who preceded her in death.
Mrs. Bradley is survived by her three daughters, Mildred McDonough (John) of Middleburg, FL, Nancy Janow (Scott) of Stephens City, and Lauria Mills (Ronald) of Manassas; a daughter-in-law, Bea Pennington of Martinsburg; 18 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her first husband, John F. Pennington, and her son, Joe Dan Pennington, and her son-in-law, Ronald Mills.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, February 24, 2023, at Enders and Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville. Officiating will Pastor AJ Roberts of the Church at Martinsburg. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Enders and Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville. Burial will be at Pleasant View Memory Gardens, Martinsburg, WV. Following the graveside service there will be a reception at the Church at Martinsburg, 50 Monroe Street, Martinsburg, WV.
Pallbearers will be Shane Mills, Larry DeMarco II, Jason Mills, Matthew Janow, Joe Conte, Scott Janow.
