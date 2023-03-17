Kathryn L. “Kit” Voigt
Kathryn L. “Kit” Voigt, age 101, of Winchester, VA, died March 15, 2023, at Westminster Canterbury.
Kit was born in Lincoln, MO, on May 20, 1921. She was a daughter of the late Charles John and Margaret Davis Labahn. After high school in Sedalia, MO, Kit graduated from Central Missouri State Teachers College. She went on to the University of Missouri to receive her bachelor’s in education. Kit taught elementary school in Sedalia before moving to Kansas City to work in the advertising department at John Taylor Department Store, which Macy's bought out. Kit wrote radio scripts and performed as “Kaye Arnold” selling goods for the department store.
Kit married John “Jack” Russell Voigt in February 1951. They eventually moved and lived in Syracuse, NY, raising their four children together. Jack preceded her in death in November 1969.
Kit returned to work after Jack’s death, working for the Syracuse City Schools distributing and helping coordinate the “Reading is Fundamental” program. She also volunteered in her church as well as Meals on Wheels.
She will be missed by her surviving family. Her children, Maggi Schuman (Wayne) of Bloomington, IN, John H. Voigt of Emerald Isle, NC, Bonnie Flax (Steve) of Winchester, Betsy Stern (Les) of Denver, CO; grandchildren, John Schuman, Philip Schuman (Katie), Lee Cunningham (Clayton), Jayne Flax, Carolyn Flax, Ben Stern, Jack Stern; and her great-grandchildren, Lucy Schuman and Hayes Cunningham.
Kit enjoyed life and her family. She also loved gardening, bridge, golf, and a good game of Upwords. Her friends and family would agree that her longevity can be attributed to her endless curiosity of life, her optimism, and her sense of humor.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Westminster Canterbury for their amazing care and kindness given to their mother over the past 10 years.
Kit had a passion for reading and was never seen without a book nearby. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Kit’s name to Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area, LVWA.org.
