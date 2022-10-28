Kathryn Newcome Skeirik SKEIRIK, Kathryn (“Kitty”) Newcome, passed away October 17, 2022, in Richmond, Va., six days from her 103rd birthday. Graduating from Handley High School, Winchester, Va. (1937), she became the first family member to graduate college (BS - teaching), Mary Washington College, 1940. She left her first teaching job to work during WWII as a secretary in the Apprentice School, Newport News Shipbuilding. In 1945, she joined the United Nations Relief and Rehabilitation Administration and served 15 months in London and Paris as a procurement officer of surplus supplies. She married Kaleel C. Skeirik in 1950, who preceded her in death. After the war, she worked for nine years as secretary to Washington, DC developer Morris Cafritz. She returned to teaching from 1966-1977 at George C. Marshall High School, Fairfax County, Va., where she also served as Business Education Department chair.
Kitty believed women should be self-reliant, never afraid to try something new, and to always save time for fun. She brought back “teatime” from England and daily dispensed wise advice around her kitchen table based on her worldly experiences. She had a saying for everything, with “Use it up, wear it out, make it do or do without” being a favorite, along with “If everyone hung their troubles on a clothesline, everyone would choose their own.” And for pouting children, “I guess we will have fried lip for supper.” That line never ceased to turn children’s pouts into smiles.
An excellent seamstress, she spent hours putting her unique touch on clothing. Later, she mastered the computer and designed personalized greeting cards, as well as wrote children’s stories until macular degeneration stole most of her eyesight. She loved the beach and her get-away home in Chincoteague, Va., as well as traveling the US and world in a travel trailer. Kitty is survived by her son, Kaleel C. Skeirik, Jr. (Nancy) (Cincinnati, OH) and daughter Karen Skeirik Elliott (Tom)(Richmond, Va.); grandchildren, Audrey Bertaux-Skeirik, Nina Steele, Lucas Bertaux-Skeirik, and Jennifer Elliott, and great-grandchildren, Kaleel Olivia Vaughan-Bertaux and Avery Rose Steele.
The family wishes to thank the loving care provided by the nurses and aides at Lakewood Assisted Living. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the American Foundation for the Blind or the Macular Degeneration Association. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Simms Center, Lakewood Retirement Community, 1900 Lauderdale Drive, Richmond, Va., 23238
