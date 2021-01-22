Kathy A. Jones

Kathy Ann Marshall Jones, 50, of White Post, Virginia, died Monday, January 18, 2021 at her home.
Mrs. Jones was born August 27, 1970 in Winchester, Virginia, daughter of the late Joanne Marshall and Charles Jackson.
She was a graduate of Clarke County High School.
She worked for Leer Corporation in Strasburg, Virginia for 15 years before semi-retiring. She continued spreading her love as a home healthcare provider before she retired.
Surviving is her husband, Neville "Donnie" Roy Jones; son, Bryant Harper, Jr; brother, Kevin Marshall all of White Post, VA; two step-sons, Jamar Jones of Florida and Jevon Jones of Jamaica; step-daughter, Danisha Jones of Maryland; a close sister friend, Lori Penic of White Post, VA; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.
She is proceeded in death by her late grand-parents, John and Josephine Marshall, of White Post, VA.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 P. M. Monday, January 25, 2021 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, VA with Minister Bryant Harper officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Charles "Buster" Jackson Cemetery, White Post, VA. Burial will private.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 P. M. Sunday afternoon at the funeral home.
