Kathy Lee Garcia
Kathy Lee Garcia, 46, passed away on May 20th, 2023, in Winchester, Virginia. She was born on September 28th, 1976, in Fairfax County, Virginia, to Larry and Tish Estep.
Kathy was a quiet, cheerful person who loved to smile and make others smile.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Michael Garcia, and her two daughters, Alexandra Manly and Jazzmin Garcia. She is also survived by her sister, Brenda Estep, and her mother, Tish Estep. She was preceded in death by her father, Larry Estep.
Kathy graduated from Emmanuel Christian School in Manassas. She then worked in a daycare facility in Loudoun County, followed by several years as a volunteer medical transportation scheduler for Faith In Action, a non-profit located in Winchester, Virginia. She continued to volunteer as long as she was able to.
Kathy attended church at What's New Worship, and loved her church family.
There will be a private celebration of the life she lived and the eternal life she's living.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Faith In Action DBA Wheels For Wellness.
