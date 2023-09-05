Kathy Lee Teets Pierce
Kathy Lee Teets Pierce, 61 of Clear Brook, VA died at Winchester Medical Center, Tuesday, August 29, 2023, after a long and courageous fight with cancer.
Kathy was born January 23, 1962 in Winchester; daughter of George Grover Teets Jr. and Lucy Bragg Teets. She was a caregiver, working for Home Instead. Kathy was baptized into Christ on June 24, 2023.
She is survived by her husband, Mitch Pierce of Gore, VA; mother, Lucy Teets of Winchester; brother George G. Teets III of Clear Brook; sisters Susan T. Hoy of Charlottesville and Cynthia T. Hoffmann of Stephenson.
She is preceded in death
by her father, G. Grover Teets Jr.
A celebration of life will be held at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester, Sunday, September 10, 2023 from 2:00pm to 3:30pm. At 3:00 friends and family will be invited to say a few words and share memories of Kathy.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in honor of Kathy Teets Pierce may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741, DementiaMatters, P.O. Box C, White Post, VA 22663 or to the Winchester Area SPCA, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601.
