Kathy Lynn Abrell
Kathy Lynn Abrell, 60, of Paw Paw, WV, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at her residence.
Born on September 24, 1960 in Winchester, VA, she was the daughter of the late Edward Lange and Charlotte Kerns Lange.
She always put others before herself, especially her family. Her children and grandchildren were the most important thing in her life.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Lange Steele and a brother, Edward Lange, Jr.
She is survived by her husband, Timothy Lynn Abrell, Sr., two sons, Timothy Abrell, Jr. (Karlyn) of Old Town, MD, Orren Abrell (Holly) of Paw Paw, WV, a daughter, Jennifer Blackburn (Zac) of Marion, IN, two sisters, Susan Sheets (Billy) Of Paw Paw, WV, Miranda Rephann (Michael) of Bloomery, WV, eleven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, WV with Pastor Randy Leatherman officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior. Please dress casual. We ask that you maintain a six-foot distance and wear face coverings in order to comply with state COVID-19 regulations.
Interment will be in Malick Cemetery, Augusta, WV.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.