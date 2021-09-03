Kathy Lynne Stover Moquin
Kathy Lynne Stover Moquin, 63, of Martinsburg passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
Born November 27, 1957 in Hagerstown, MD she is the daughter of Hazel Irene Armel Bussard and the late Milton Harry Stover.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by three sons, Christopher Moquin, Tyler Moquin and Aaron Moquin; one daughter, Adrienne Moquin; one grandson; one granddaughter; one step-granddaughter; one brother, Milton G. Stover; one sister, Linda Darlene Stover; two stepbrothers, Michael Bussard and wife, Steph, and Joel Bussard and wife, Angela; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Brown Funeral Home. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home.
Interment will be in Rosedale Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com.
