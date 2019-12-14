Katy L. Chaney
After a prolonged battle with cancer, Katy Lee Chaney, 68, passed away at her home in Inwood, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
She was born in Ranson, WV on January 16, 1951. The daughter of the late John Dorsey Chamblin and Dorothy Rosella Shutts.
Katy was a loyal and dedicated employee of Crown Cork and Seal for 49 years. With her ever green thumb, she lovingly tended to her multitude of flowers. She was one of Washington Redskins’ biggest fans, loved her pets as children, adored Pillsbury Dough boys and took pride in her home.
She is survived by her two brothers: John Chamblin and Dennis Chamblin (Marie); one sister, Catherine Chamblin; her children: Kristi Hook (John), Chantel Ricketts (James), and Charity Vickers (Mason); six grandchildren: Jeffrey, Tesia, Jacob, Haleigh, Skylar and Dominic, one great-grand child: Logan, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews, extended family, and dear friends too numerous to name.
She is also survived by her faithful companion, Peaches.
In addition to her parents, Katy was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 28 years, George Chaney Jr. and a very special Aunt, Faye Shipe.
Friends will be received on Monday, December 16th from 4 to 7 pm. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 17th at 10 am at Rosedale Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Rosedale Cemetery.
The family would like to recognize and thank Katy’s former co-workers for their support, many calls, visits, cards, and meals, Hospice of the Panhandle and Home Instead Senior Care for their superb caregiving and patience, and all of the other special individuals that assisted with her care.
Condolences may be sent to www.rosedalefuneral.com
