Kay Berdaus
Kay Frances Berdaus, 90, of Winchester, VA, died Thursday, December 30, 2021, at home with her family.
Kay was born in Chicago, IL on June, 6, 1931, the daughter of the late Eugene Smith and Blanche Leveille Smith. She grew up in Hazelcrest, IL, graduated from Thornton Township HS, and moved to Chicago where she worked in management and sales at Charles A. Stevens Department Store.
In 1960, she moved to San Francisco where she met and married Richard “Dick” Berdaus. They subsequently lived in Syracuse, NY before moving to the Washington, D.C. area where they lived for most of their married life before moving in later retirement to Winchester, VA. They took trips to Croatia and Spain and traveled frequently to visit their daughters.
Kay’s career in sales continued with Estee Lauder at Woodward & Lothrop in Washington, D.C., and later to owning her gift store, The Cottage Shop, in Occoquan, VA.
A life-long learner, she studied yoga, karate, Spanish, and Criminal Justice (to name a few), and began sculpting in her 80s. She read voraciously. But music was her greatest passion, especially Opera and Classical, though she enjoyed genres ranging from Big Band to musicals to Rock. She was, quite simply, an appreciator of all that life brought.
As a wife, mother, sister, and friend she was generous and thoughtful, and she had a sense of humor that was always funny and perfectly timed, but never unkind. She was a friend as well as the best of mothers to her daughters. She and her husband, Dick, who passed in May 2019, had a loving marriage of 58-plus years based soundly on deep friendship, appreciation and enjoyment of each other.
Kay is survived by her daughters, Lisa and her husband Dan Martin of Winchester, VA, Lois and her husband Nat Hughs of Atlanta, GA, and Elaine and her husband Gary Elder of Atlanta, GA. She is also survived by much-loved grandchildren, Lauren Martin (Tony), Grant Elder, Cliff Martin (Meghan), Logan Elder Latraverse (Alex), Jackie Martin, and Delaney Elder; great-grandchildren, Gus Martin, Lucy Martin, and Berkeley Latraverse; and by a large and close extended family she dearly loved, including her sister, Celeste Basile; brother-in-law, Jack Baxter; nieces, Melody, Denise, Michelle, Susan, Jeanne, and Liz, and their spouses; nephews Victor, Joe, Michael, David, and their spouses, and nephew Paul’s spouse, Cindy Craig; and by many great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
Kay is predeceased by her husband, Dick, her parents, her sister, Elizabeth Baxter, and her nephew, Paul Berdaus.
A Funeral Mass for the immediate family will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Winchester, VA. A celebration of Kay’s life will be held later in the spring (date to be confirmed).
The family thanks Kay’s physicians and pharmacists in Winchester and Atlanta, the nurses and doctors of Winchester Medical Center, the first responders, and the nurses and CNAs at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester for their extraordinary care and support.
The family also extends deep thanks to the many friends in Winchester and Atlanta who have offered invaluable support in so many kind and helpful ways. Memorials in Kay’s memory may be directed to Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or Catholic Charities U.S.A.
Omps Funeral Home of Winchester, VA is in charge of the arrangements.
