On the afternoon of Saturday, December 4, 2021, Kay F. Lockhart Adkins passed away at the age of 72. Kay was a beloved wife to her surviving husband, Doug, and mother to Julie Crim Gaerig (husband John), Ray Crim (wife Jennifer), and Erica Dupuis (companion Luis). She is also survived by grandchildren, Ashley, Alexes, Dakota, Audrey, Samantha, Jazalynn, Haven and Jaziyah; sisters, Betty, Linda, and Ola; her brother Howard.
Kay was born May 2, 1949, in Winchester, VA, the daughter of the late Warren D. Lockhart and Audrey Cooper Lockhart Crim. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her stepfather, Lemiel S. Crim; sister, Theresa and brothers, Charles and Ricky.
After a long and loving courtship, Kay married Doug Adkins on October 23, 2004, and soon after they moved to Augusta, WV, to enjoy retirement. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, and traveling to Smith Mountain Lake for vacations with the family. Above all else, she especially loved the time she spent with her grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation Friday from 12noon until her Funeral Service at 1:30 pm with Pastor Alan Morrison officiating at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. Entombment will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made in Kay’s memory to The Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or https://www.dementiasociety.org/donate.
