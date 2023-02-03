Kay Lorain (Wilson) Norris
Kay Lorain (Wilson) Norris, 73, passed away peacefully in the company of her family on Monday, January 30, 2023.
Kay was born in 1949 in Washington, D.C,. the second daughter of the late Ralph Norton and Edna Rosinia Wilson. Her sister, Carol Bergman, preceded her in death in 2021.
Kay married Edward William Norris on November 1, 1969, in Arlington, VA. They were married for 44 years before he passed away on June 8, 2013. Their marriage was filled with joy, faith and so much love. Kay and Ed were dedicated members of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Winchester, VA.
She is survived by her daughter, Rachel Norris, married to Seth Moritz, and her grandson, Ezekiel Moritz, born December 2, 2021. They live in Pittsburgh, PA, where Kay lived for her final years.
A visitation will be held Monday, February 6, 2023, from 6pm to 8pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 11am at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Kay’s family would like to welcome any of her friends and loved ones to attend the funeral mass as well as a reception at Omps directly following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Kay to the Alzheimer’s Association – National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Dr., McLean, VA 22102.
