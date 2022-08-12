Kaye McKean Martin
MARTIN, Kaye McKean, 81, of Richmond, Va., passed away at home on Saturday, August 6, 2022. She was preceded in death by her brother, Larry W. McKean, U.S. Navy; and her parents, Wallace D. McKean and Beatrice W. McKean, of Winchester, Va. Kaye is survived by her husband of 58 years, Cecil M. Martin; daughter, Deborah M. Percey; son-in- law, Jeffrey A. Percey; and grandchildren, Alex and Leah of Richmond, Va.; son, David M. Martin; daughter- in-law, Alice R. Martin; and grandchildren, Trenton and Lincoln of Silver Spring, Md.; and cousins, Carol and Carla Scouten of Winter Park, Fla.
Born in Pontiac, Michigan, she moved to Winchester with her family in 1949. She was a proud graduate of Handley High School, class of 1959, where she was active in numerous clubs and sports including cheerleading, field hockey, and glee club. Kaye’s personality and beauty were recognized as she was chosen to represent many organizations at events including the Apple Blossom Festival.
After graduating from Longwood College in 1963, Kaye moved to Richmond and was employed at First & Merchants Bank where she met future husband, Cecil. She taught business for Henrico County Schools, worked for two Richmond banks for 14 years as executive secretary, administrative officer and retired as personnel officer in 1979. She also worked part-time in media relations for The State Fair of Virginia for 25 years.
The most important responsibilities of Kaye’s life, and the ones she enjoyed most, were running the household, raising her children, and spending time with her grandchildren. Everything she did was an expression of love for her family, including being a supportive wife, cheerleading coach, soccer team mom and cheerful grandma. Her many interests throughout her life included water skiing, reading, going out to dinner and the movies, and especially vacationing at the beach. She was also known for having a serious sweet tooth!
Kaye was a member of Mizpah Presbyterian Church where she was a Sunday school teacher and leader of both youth group and young adult ministry. She was also a member of Ginter Park and Three Chopt Presbyterian Churches. A private memorial service will be held in the fall. An online guestbook is available at www.mykeeper.com/ profile/KayeMartin.
