Keith C. Funkhouser, 95, of Winchester, VA passed away at his home on Thursday, December 23, 2021 with his family by his side.
Keith was born April 9, 1926 in Shenandoah County, VA; son of the late Joseph Albert and Frances Catherine Bearricks Funkhouser. He worked at Clear Brook Feed and Supply until his retirement in 2011 and was an honorary member of Clear Brook Fire Department Company 13. Keith enjoyed two TV shows; Andy Griffith and Gun Smoke and he was sure to watch them every day. A farmer at heart, he also cared deeply for his cows and was sure to check daily with his nephew Preston to be sure they were doing well.
Keith married Mary Fiddler Funkhouser, March 6, 1953 in Frederick County. She preceded him in death December 27, 2015.
Along with his wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Johnny, Ivan, William, Eugene, Fraulin, and Lester Funkhouser, and Preston Moomaw, Sr.
He is survived by his sisters, Margaret Luttrell, Suzie Russell and Shirley Funkhouser.
A visitation will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Jones Funeral Home from 1:00 to 3:00 pm with a funeral service following at 3:00 pm. Rev Dr. Susan Gum Catlett will be officiating. Burial will be private at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Frederick County Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, 161 Fort Collier Rd, Winchester, VA 22603 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
