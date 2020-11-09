Keith E. Brobst
Keith Edward Brobst, 75, of Berryville, VA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 5, 2020.
Keith was born in 1944 in Berwick, PA, the son of the late Kenneth and Emma Beth Brobst. He married Barbara Cavanaugh on April 2, 1966, in Williamsport, PA. Keith began his career at 3M Company in March 1966. In 1972, he was transferred to Lehigh Valley, PA. He and his family relocated to the Washington, DC, area in 1982 where they resided in Sterling, VA for 18 years. After raising their children and nearing retirement, Keith and Barbara built their dream home in the small town of Berryville, VA in 2000. Keith remained a loyal employee of 3M Company throughout his entire career, retiring in 2003 after 37 years of dedicated service in sales and sales management.
In addition to Barbara, his loving wife of 54 years, Keith is survived by his son, Brian (Aimee), of Leesburg, VA; daughter, Pam (John) Kelleher, of Glen Allen, VA; and his five grandchildren who he loved dearly: Megan, Jack, Carter, Connor, and Blake. He is also survived by his brother, Barry, of Whitehall, PA, and three nephews.
Keith was an active member of his community and committed to giving back, particularly over the past 17 years since retirement. Keith was a longstanding and active member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winchester, VA. He belonged to the Clarke County Lions Club, where he enjoyed working with young children in the KidSight program, a vision screening program that impacted hundreds of children in the Winchester area. Keith was a member of the American Legion Post 41 in Berryville and the Masonic Lodge 106 F&AM located in Williamsport, PA. In addition to his many volunteer activities, Keith enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing. Following Keith’s early retirement, he and his wife loved traveling the country for many years in their Airstream, visiting many of the nation’s beautiful national parks. In the summers, Keith and Barbara enjoyed hosting “Camp Mimi and Pop Pop” at their home to the delight of their grandchildren.
Keith served in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard for six years. He was passionate about his country and was always looking for opportunities to support and honor our service members who he respected so deeply.
The family will hold a private service and burial. A memorial service for extended family and friends will be held at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church as soon as conditions permit.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in Keith’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (pediatric cancer research), 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church (youth program), 26 West Boscawen Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA and condolences may be sent to the family at www.endersandshirley.com.
