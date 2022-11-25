Keith Edward Isner
Keith Edward Isner, 71, originally from Fauquier County, was taken home to the Lord on November 21, 2022. He passed peacefully with his family at his side at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his beloved wife Jennifer Isner; his mother Elizabeth Isner; four children Keith P. Isner, Jonathan Isner, Joshua Isner, and Alisha Isner; two sisters Becky Beach and Peggy Lever; his brother David; six grandchildren Eric, Dylan, Ryan, Kaitlyn, Ethan and Kimmi; his great-grandchildren Braygen, Mayleigh, Kenlyii and Bransen, as well as two daughters-in-law Sabrina and Kim Isner.
He was truly loved and will be sadly missed. God has gained an angel.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.