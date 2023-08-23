Keith Ramon Amos
With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Keith Ramon Amos, age 66. Keith passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2023, surrounded by the people he loved most. He was born in Morgantown, West Virginia to Rex and Carmen Amos. He attended West Virginia University on a Track and Field scholarship and graduated with a Master's degree. He spent his professional career working for the U.S. Marshall’s Service.
Keith was a member of Fellowship Bible Church in Winchester, VA. He was an avid sports fan, loved music, and a good cigar to share with friends.
Keith married Mary Meadows on August 13, 1988, in Morgantown, West Virginia.
Surviving with his wife are one son, Joshua Amos of Martinsburg, WV; one daughter, Emily Amos (Benjamin) of Boston, MA; a brother Kevin Amos (Sandy) of Morgantown, WV; a sister-in-law Ronita Amos of Morgantown, WV; his beautiful grandchildren Theodore Chalfant and Prudence Chalfant; and his many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents Rex and Carmen Amos and brother David Amos.
The family will receive friends at Fred L Jenkins Funeral Home, 10 South High St, Morgantown, WV on Thursday, August 24, 2023, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm and Friday, August 25, 2023, from 11:00 am until time of service at noon officiated by Pastor Dan Meadows. He will be laid to rest in Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens, Morgantown, WV following the service. Condolences may be offered at www.
