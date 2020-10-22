Kelli Jean Woodward
Kelli Jean Woodward, 43, of Harpers Ferry, WV passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
Born June 10, 1977 in Arlington, VA, she was the daughter of James L. Woodward and Frances W. Perkins.
Kelli was of the Christian faith.
Kelli was a graduate of Jefferson High School, class of 1995 and attended Valley College in Martinsburg.
She loved to sing, play cards, dance and spend time with her family. She was very proud of her children.
In addition to her parents, James L. Woodward and wife, Pamela and Frances Perkins and husband, Stephen, she is survived by one daughter, Kandis Munford of Adrian, MI; two sons, Jawan Beckett and wife, Ashlie of Clarksville, TN and Duane Beckett of Harpers Ferry, WV; seven sisters, Angela Hill, DaLas Woodward, Deanna Woodward, Jody Contee, Elicia Woodward, Jennifer Schultz and Tracy Salka, three brothers, Jay Woodward, Seth Lucci and Daniel Perkins and numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Oather and Delia Wilson, paternal grandparents, Morris Woodward and Dorothy Wells and three uncles, James Halterman, William Wilson and Douglas Woodward.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Condolences may be expressed at www.eackles-spencerfuneralhome.com.
