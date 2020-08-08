Kelly Christopher O’Keefe Snider
Kelly Christopher O’Keefe Snider, age 25, passed away unexpectedly on July 29, 2020, after a long battle with addiction, relapsing after 2 ½ years of happy, healthy, and hopeful living.
He was born on January 2, 1995, in Winchester, VA. Surviving loved ones include his father Christopher Snider (Amy), his mother, Karla Warden Cain (Larry), younger sisters, Abby and Emma Snider, (he was a very proud big brother!) Liza Cain, and Rachel Judy all of Winchester, VA, brother Tucker Cain (Lindsey) of Breckenridge, CO, and cherished girlfriend Jessica Cossette of Winchester, VA. Surviving grandparents are Linda Hill (Stephen) of Simpsonville, SC, Thomas Cain of Stephens City, VA, Jack & Irene Grovatt of Port Charlotte, FL, and numerous other loved aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by grandparents Charles D. & Rosemarie C. Warden of Beckley, WV, Joyce Rippeon Cain of Stephens City, VA, and Steven Snider of Upperville, VA.
In his earlier years, Kelly tried his hand at various team sports; T-ball (quit because pitching the ball to him was against the rules), football (his tackling was too aggressive for midget league), basketball (was benched each game for too many technicals), and wrestling (he claimed too many of those boys “smell and don’t brush their teeth”). He eventually found his calling to be individual sports — his loves were golf, snowboarding, and motocross. Until the onset of his illness, his life’s passion was to become a pro motocross rider (Big Kel #104) competing four years at the Mini Olympics in Gainesville, FL, as well as earning a seat at the coveted Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National Motocross Championship which required national ranking.
More recently, Kelly was a lover of music (either rap or country depending on the occasion), fishing, boating, spending time with his girlfriend and his buddies. Kelly was a 2013 graduate of Millbrook High School and was most recently employed by J & J Pools. While Kelly held various jobs throughout his sickness and sobriety, the common thread relayed by his employers was that he was a dedicated employee without complaint, took pride in his work, and was always timely.
He was a foodie in the sense that he just loved food, ALL FOOD. He did not discriminate and treated all cuisines equally, but there was a special place in his stomach for NuNu’s Thai in Sterling. (Red Curry Chicken no eggplant please.)
Kelly was comedic with a twisted sense of humor, typically laughing much harder and more loudly than those around him. His infectious big-bellied, high-pitched giggle, was well recognized. His family will forever cherish all the videos captured of “that laugh.”
His crew described him as humorous, a loyal brother, and a light in this world, even when he was consumed by the darkness.
A celebration of his life will be held on August 15 at Canaan Springs in Star Tannery, VA, from 4-7 p.m. Additional information can be found on the Facebook page “Kelly’s Last Lap.”
Instead of flowers, donations can be made to Sick Recovery Racing at sickrecoveryllc.com or send a prayer up for Kelly and his family the next time you drop a line in the water.
