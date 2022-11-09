Kelly G. James
Kelly G. James, age 58, of Upper Strasburg, PA, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022 at her residence. She was born February 28, 1964, in San Jose, CA to Gail (Wood) James and Charles James, Jr., both of Virginia.
Kelly worked for 19 years at Grafton School in Winchester, VA. Her passion was working with challenged adults and children. After relocating to Chambersburg, PA, she worked several years at Securitas (Target Distribution) in Chambersburg.
Kelly enjoyed making jewelry, taking nature walks with her nieces and nephews and playing with her cats. She enjoyed her last years being a learning coach for her nephews for their homeschool. Her favorite color was purple and she enjoyed star gazing. Most of all, Kelly loved spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Kelly is survived by her life partner, Tonia Keefer; her mother and father-in-law, Jackie and Gary Keefer; one sister, Shawn; three brothers, Kerry (Deneen), Brandy (Kim) and Jamie (Christina); two sisters-in-law, Traci (Kevin) and Terri (Sam); 15 nieces and nephews, Kenneth, Stacy, Victoria, Haley, Lauren, Jamie, Jr., Kaitlynn, Emily, Ashley, Savannah, Wyatt, Bryce, Daryn, Blaire and Danny and three great-nieces/nephews, Isabella, Coraline and Bo. She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Professional Services have been entrusted to the Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg, PA. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 2:00 PM at LSL Sportsman, 3549 Orrstown, Road, Orrstown, PA 17244.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Kelly James to Grafton Integrated Health Network, P.O. Box 2500, Winchester, VA 22604.
