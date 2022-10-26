Kelly Wayne Kanatus
Kelly Wayne Kanatus of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at home with his family by his side.
Kelly was born in 1965 in Winchester, VA, the son of Johnny Wayne Kanatus of Chambersburg and the late Susan Weber Racer. He was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1984 and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Organizational Leadership from Mountain State University. Kelly went on to serve our country as a Flight Engineer in the United States Air Force. He was deployed during Desert Storm and received the Air Force Achievement Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and the Air Force Meritorious Medal with Silver Oak Leaf Cluster. Kelly retired from the Air Force after 26 years, 8 months and 4 days of service. After his military career, Kelly went on to work at Letterkenny Army Depot in 2011.
He married Melanie Margaret Williams on June 14, 2022, in Winchester, VA.
Kelly is survived by his wife and father; daughters, Clara and Ellie Kanatus, both of Waynesboro, PA; sons, Chad Kanatus (Fallon) of Sanford, VA, and Brandon Kanatus (Jessica) of King’s Bay Base, St. Mary’s, GA; stepson, John Brown (Jolene) of Westchester, PA; granddaughters, Emma & Marlene; brothers, Terry Kanatus (Melissa) of Winchester, VA, and Todd Kanatus of Winchester, VA.
He is preceded in death by his mother; stepfather, Vernon “Bunny” Racer; and niece, Chelsea Kanatus.
A visitation for Kelly will be Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 11am to 1pm with a service at 1pm all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A reception will be held following the service at Round Hill UMC Fellowship Hall. Officiating will be Doug Rinker.
Honorary pallbearers will be Terry Kanatus, Todd Kanatus, Brandon Kanatus, Chad Kanatus, Nick Kanatus, and Ryan Kanatus.
