Ken Lawson, 90, of Bluemont, Virginia, passed away at home June 19.
Born in Chicago, Ken graduated from Northwestern University in 1951 with a degree in electrical engineering. He served as a gunnery officer on the U.S.S. Healy during the Korean Conflict.
In 1962, Ken began his long association with Bechtel Corporation, as chief equipment engineer on San Francisco’s light-rail system, BART. He then moved to U.S. DOT’s Federal Railway Administration as senior engineer of rail systems research and development in the Office of High Speed Ground Transportation. Subsequently, Ken resumed work with Bechtel on projects encompassing high-speed rail, heavy-haul railroads, and light-rail urban “Metro” systems that spanned the globe.
In retirement, serving on Loudoun County’s Agricultural District Advisory Committee, Ken also was a member of the Blue Ridge Mountain Civic Association and the Loudoun Hunt.
Survivors include Ken’s loving wife of 68 years, three children, three grandchildren, and two brothers. All will cherish the memory of his kindness, steadfastness, and sense of adventure. He will be laid to rest in Illinois. Memorial contributions to Journey Through Hallowed Ground www.hallowedground.org.
