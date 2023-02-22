Kenneth Bradley Settle
Kenneth Bradley Settle, 70, of Benwood, West Virginia, passed away on February 19, 2023, from lung cancer.
He was predeceased by his parents, Hoover and Lucille Settle, and his brother, Pete Settle.
Kenney leaves behind his five children, Melinda Settle Bowles, Jaime Settle, Kenneth Bradley Settle Jr., Terri Settle Morgan, and Tiffany Pedro. He also leaves behind six grandchildren, Aaron L. Miller, Nicole A. Morgan, Abigail M. Settle, Adeline R. Settle, Vincent Pedro, and Lorenzo Pedro.
As per Kenneth Settle’s request, no funeral or memorial service will be held and he will be cremated. His ashes will be spread in a location that he loved to go on vacation at a later date by his family.
