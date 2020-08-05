Kenneth D. Shirley, Sr., 86, of Bunker Hill, WV, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020.
Born December 1, 1933 in Jefferson County, WV, he was the son of the late Nathan and Elma (Kerns) Shirley.
Kenneth was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was a member of the Brucetown United Methodist Church where he served as a Trustee. He was a member of the United Methodist Men's Support Team.
He retired as an air conditioning and refrigeration technician for the United States Government.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Marple Shirley; two sons, Kenneth D. Shirley, Jr. and wife, Janie of Bunker Hill, and Kevin D. Shirley, and wife, Bonnie of Bunker Hill; five grandchildren, Jessica, (Carlos), Lauren, Alaina, Mark, (Stephenie), and Samantha, (Stephen); and seven great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Carlos, Jr., Mikayla, Connor, Luke, Gracie, and Peyton.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Harrison William Shirley and David Shirley; and six sisters, Carrie Faircloth, Mary McKee, Arvella Butcher, Dolly Cole and Dorothy McNamee and Martha Pitzer.
The Brown Funeral Home South Berkeley Chapel in Inwood will be open for family to receive friends only from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020 at the chapel with Pastor Susan Catlett officiating. Visitors will be required to wear face masks, practice social distancing, and follow directives. Interment will be private.
