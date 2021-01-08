Kenneth E. “Kenny” Anderson
Kenneth Edward “Kenny” Anderson, 64, of Winchester, VA died on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at his home.
Kenny was born on January 22, 1956 in California, the son of Retha Crouse Ernst of Colonial Beach, VA and the late Stuart Richard Anderson. He worked in construction, building new and restoring homes. He enjoyed remote control race cars where he has many awards, fishing and his main hobby is dabbling with the stock market.
Kenny married Cindy Windsor Anderson on September 21, 1992 in Winchester, VA.
Surviving with his mother and wife of 28 years are two sons: Andy Anderson; David Anderson both of Winchester, VA; four brothers: Johnny Anderson of Colonial Beach, VA; David Ernst of King George, VA; Mike Ernst of Waldorf, MD; Jerry Dasher of King George, VA; Carol Courteaux of Louisiana; Brenda Anderson of Pennsylvania; Diane Ahlquest of Maryland; a sister-in-law: Kathleen Harris and four grandchildren: Nathan Anderson, Tylor Anderson, Larry Windsor, Jr. & Hayley Windsor.
He is preceded in death by two sons: Kenneth R. Anderson and Larry Windsor.
A funeral service will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 2:30 PM. Officiating will be Pastor Alanna McGuinn. Interment will follow in the Mount Hebron Cemetery in Cross Junction, VA.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home an hour prior to the service. We ask that you maintain a six-foot distance and wear face coverings in order to comply with state COVID-19 regulations.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mount Hebron Cemetery, C/O Walter Patterson, 950 S. Sleepy Creek Road, Cross Junction, VA 22625.
To view Kenny’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com
