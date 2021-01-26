Kenneth Edward Voit, age 88 of Romney, WV died peacefully at home on January 24, 2021.
Friends will be received on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 from 1 to 3 PM at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 2 PM at Salem Cemetery in Slanesville, WV.
For full obit please visit www.shafferfuneral.com or direct inquiries to Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney 304.822.3511
