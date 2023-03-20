Kenneth Eugene Hockin Sr.
Kenneth Eugene Hockin Sr., 90, of Winchester, VA, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023, at his home.
The son of Percival and Adah (Bassett) Hockin, he was born February 25, 1933, in Big Run, Pennsylvania. After moving to Punxsutawney, Ken attended Punxsutawney High School and graduated in 1951. He studied Electronics at Montgomery College, Takoma Park, MD, in 1952-1953.
Ken entered the US Army in 1953 and worked as a Computer Analyst for the Federal Government from October, 1953 through his retirement in March, 1986, including a stint in the White House during the Eisenhower Administration.
Ken was a Founding Member and Past-Governor of the Berryville Moose Lodge, serving when the Lodge on Moose Lodge Road was built; American Legion, Conrad Hoover Post 21; and VFW Post 2123.
Ken loved sports! He was a lifelong fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers; Penn State Nittany Lions; Handley Judges; and the Winchester Royals, where he served in past years on the Board of Directors, Marketing Committee, and even ran the snack bar for the Royals during Handley Judges baseball games at Bridgeforth Field.
Surviving is his companion of 28 years, Dixie Erwin; four children, Lucille (LuAnn) Fleming and her husband Charles (Chuck) of Winchester; Kenneth E. (Ken) Hockin Jr. and his wife Cleda of Tarpon Springs, FL; Gregory (Greg) Hockin of Capon Bridge, WV; Kathryn (Kate) Loutey of Stephens City; six grandchildren, Eric and Jonathan Fleming, Brian Hockin, Reba Flynn, Gregory Settle, Zachary Loutey; nine great-grandchildren; and one sister, Suzanne Pierce of Ann Arbor, MI.
Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers, Percival (Peck) and James (Jim); sisters, Jean Segner, Eleanor Nystrom, and Lucille Belin; and granddaughter, Emily Fleming.
The family will receive friends at Jones Funeral Home from 6 - 7:30 PM, with a service following the visitation on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Morningside Cemetery, Dubois, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Winchester Royals, P.O. Box 2485, Winchester, VA 22604 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St. #405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneral
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.