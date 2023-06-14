Kenneth Eugene Wymer
Kenneth Eugene Wymer, 84, of Stephens City, VA, passed away Monday, June 12, 2023, at Heritage Hall of Front Royal, VA.
A funeral service for Mr. Wymer will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Fairview Church, 1132 Double Church Road, Stephens City, VA 22655 with Pastor John Lock and Pastor Laetitia Schoeman officiating. Military Honors will be given by the Shenandoah American Legion Post 77, Strasburg, VA. Mr. Wymer will be laid to rest privately at a later date.
Pallbearers will be Robbie Shiley, Robert “Chuck” Wymer, David Getz, Roger Getz, Kevin Kyaw, and Garnett Fridley.
The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Wymer was born in Star Tannery, VA on December 20, 1938, a son of the late Gerald Vere and Mollie Mae Greene Wymer. He was a 1957 graduate of James Wood High School and worked briefly at the Shenandoah County Public Schools bus garage. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served as a Chief Warrant Office 3 and was stationed in Germany and Vietnam. Mr. Wymer was employed at Agrotors Helicopter Services in Gettysburg, PA where he did helicopter tours of the battlefield, serving as an instructor for several years and was named Flight Instructor of the year in 1976 for the Harrisburg, PA District. He also worked for Helicopter Applicators and Valley Protein, having served as the chief pilot for both companies. Mr. Wymer owned and operated Blue Ridge Helicopter for several years and was in the movie “Taking Woodstock” and “Super 8” as a helicopter pilot.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Robert Wymer.
Survivors include his wife Loretta Virginia Getz Wymer of Stephens City; his children Garrett Wymer of Stephens City, and Kimberly Kyaw (Kevin) of Winchester, VA; his siblings Helen Keller and Lynn Wymer both of Star Tannery, VA; several nieces and nephews and his beloved dog Toby.
Memorials may be made to Fairview Church, 1132 Double Church Road, Stephens City, VA 22655.
Memorials may be made to Fairview Church, 1132 Double Church Road, Stephens City, VA 22655.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Kenneth E. Wymer.
