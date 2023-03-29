Kenneth J. Herron
Kenneth “Kenny” James Herron, 88, of Boyce, Virginia, died on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at his home.
Kenneth was born on December 22, 1934, in Chester, West Virginia, the son of the late William Earl Herron and Edith Allison Herron.
He worked at the Department of Corrections as well as a Deputy Sheriff in Clarke County, Virginia, for 20 years until his retirement.
He served his country in the United States Army and retired after 20 years of dedicated service as Sergeant First Class.
Kenneth was a member of the Providence Chapel United Methodist Church.
He married Barbara Shepherd Herron on November 9, 1963.
Surviving along with his wife are two sons, Kenneth G. Herron of Middletown, VA, and James A. Herron (Christine) of Hedgesville, WV; two daughters, Michelle Herron See (Donnie) of Boyce, VA, and Tracy Herron Rice (John) of Moorefield, WV; a sister, Betty Allison of Lisbon, OH; ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
A brother, William Herron, preceded him in death.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 A.M. with a funeral service at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville with Rev. Karen Adams officiating. The family will hold a reception following the service at Boyce Firehall Banquet Room, 7 S. Greenway Avenue, Boyce, VA 22620. The burial will be held at 2:30 P.M. on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Providence Chapel United Methodist Church with military honors provided by the Clarke County Honor Guard.
Pallbearers will be David Shepherd, Mike Shepherd, Denny Pierce, James Allen Shepherd, Timmy Olinger and Jerry Bosserman. Honorary pallbearers will be the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Providence Chapel United Methodist Church, 27 Providence Lane, Bluemont, VA 20135.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit endersandshirley.com.
