Kenneth Jesse Moody, 78, of Winchester, VA passed away on July 16, 2021 at his home. He was born November 18, 1942 in New York the son of the late Jesse Edward Moody and Hazel Elaine (Wells) Moody.
Kenneth was a graduate of Newark Valley High School, Broom Technical Community College where he received his Associates Degree and George Mason University where he received his Bachelor's Degree. He was employed as an Executive Corrosion Engineer for Parsons Brinckerhoff Engineering Corporation and was also a Fellow of the England and European Institute of Corrosion and was one of two Senior Executive Corrosion Engineers in the U.S. Mr. Moody worked in more than a dozen countries and nearly every U.S. State in the field of corrosion control engineering for protection of subways, pipelines/tanks, airports, bridges, tunnels, electric substations and tower structures. He authored manuals, handbooks and several published articles in national and worldwide magazines.
He married Judith Alice Barnes on June 24, 1961 in New York and she preceded him in death on March 19, 2019.
In addition to his parents and his wife Kenneth was also preceded in death by his sister Martha Richardson and two brothers David Moody and Edward Moody.
He is survived by his sons Kenneth Jay Moody (Kathy) and Robert Dale Moody (Alison); grandchildren Laura Moody, Tyler Moody (Taylor), Kati Buhl and Jay Buhl (Cathy); great grandchildren Clara Bea Moody, Memphis Buhl, Elijah Buhl, Erica Buhl and Johnathan Buhl; his brother Richard Moody (Judy); brother in law Fred Barnes (Carole); cousin Grace Gevery and also survived by his many loving nieces and nephews.
Services and interment private. Arrangements in the care of Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
