Kenneth L. Hummer II
Kenneth Leon Hummer II, 54, of Berryville, Virginia, died Tuesday, January 12, 2021 in Edinburg, Virginia.
Mr. Hummer was born March 30, 1966 in Ranson, West Virginia, son of Kenneth Leon Hummer and Ann McClain Hummer.
He worked as a truck driver for XPO Logistics in Winchester, Virginia.
He loved his family and enjoyed sharing his love of the outdoors, hunting and fishing with his son.
Surviving with his wife, Lisa Jones Hummer who he married on May 21, 1994, are his son, Matthew L. Hummer of Berryville, VA; his mother and father of Front Royal, VA; two sisters, Kim Bittle (John) of Martinsburg, WV and Angie Alvarez of Lake Frederick, VA; mother-in-law, Charlotte Jones of Berryville, VA; sister-in-law, Jennifer Sechrist of Marshall, VA; nieces and nephews, Nikolas, Ashtyn (Cole), Isaiah, Grace, Noah, Paolo, Andrea (Brian), Camaryn and Caelyn; a great niece, Ava; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
His father-in-law, Wayne Jones, brother-in-law, Keith Jones, and nephew, Oliver Keith Jones preceded him in death.
A private graveside per Ken’s wishes will be recorded and available online.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary, service, and send condolences, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.