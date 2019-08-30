Kenneth L. Mason, 82, of Winchester, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019.
Mr. Mason was born January 6, 1937 in Winchester; the son of the late Edwin S. Mason and Edna Anderson Mason. He served in the US Air Force. He retired in 1995 from FEMA. He was a member of My Church.
He married Shirley Ann Huffman on March 30, 1963 in Hagerstown.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his sons, Gregory Scott Mason, Michael Todd Mason and his wife, Tracy L. Fries, and Christopher Lee Mason and his wife, Diane all of Winchester; two grandchildren; four great grandchildren; one niece, Linda Link; and one nephew, Chuck Mason. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles E. "Sonny" Mason and Donnie Mason; and a sister, Anna Mason.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 5th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home with Pastor Tony Alan Bates officiating. Burial will be private.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
