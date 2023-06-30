Kenneth Lee Parrish Kenneth Lee Parrish, 89, of Wadestown, WV, passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.
He was born June 8, 1934, in Seven Pines, WV, a son of the late Charles Kenneth and Audra Mae Batson Parrish.
Ken served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956, stationed in Germany. He worked 33 years for Columbia Gas, retiring as a heavy equipment operator. After retiring, he operated a successful business, being best known for his logging, dozer and excavating skills.
In his younger years, he loved playing organized baseball for Hundred, WV, and fast pitch softball for Brave, PA. Ken enjoyed farming, sports and especially spending time with his family at the family campground at Seven Pines. He had a great sense of humor and was an avid Mountaineer fan.
Surviving are three sons, Stanley Parrish and his wife Becky of Winchester, VA, Gregory Parrish and his wife Kathy of Whitehall, Rodney Parrish and wife Dana of Wana; one sister, Betty Parrish Dulaney of Mannington; two brothers, Dan Parrish of Rootstown, OH, and Joe Parrish of Willard, OH. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Kirt, Jessica, Nathan, Thomas, Cara, Marina, Dixie and Abbigail; and eleven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Patricia Ann Parrish, one brother, Edwin Dale Parrish, one sister Judy Parrish Church, two grandchildren, Dr. Melissa Parrish Madagan and Timothy Parrish.
Friends may call at the Tennant Funeral Home, 2678 Hornet Hwy, Hundred; from 5-8 PM on Friday, June 30, 2023. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home at 11:00 AM Saturday, July 1, 2023 with Pastor Larry Watson officiating. Interment will follow in the Viewpoint Cemetery in Rachel, WV.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.