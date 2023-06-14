Kenneth Lee Wilkins
Kenneth Lee Wilkins, 55, of Winchester, VA, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on June 11, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center surrounded by family.
He was born March 1, 1968, in Winchester, the son of Donnie and Jeri Peele Wilkins.
Kenny graduated from John Handley High school Class of 1986 and was a graduate of Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. He was well known for his bigger than life personality, his charm, and his ability to make everyone around him laugh. He will be remembered as a loving son, brother and uncle
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Kevin Wilkins, and two nieces, Lauren Bollacker (Charles) and Kelsea Bell (Jacob).
A visitation will be Thursday June 15, 2023, from 7pm- 9pm in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive ,Winchester. A service will be 11:00 am Friday in the funeral home with burial in Mt. Hebron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any local Alcoholics Anonymous group.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
