Kenneth Leroy Parrill, Sr.
Kenneth Leroy Parrill, Sr., 92, of Cross Junction, Virginia passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Commonwealth Senior Living, Berryville, Virginia.
Mr. Parrill was born in 1928 in Whitacre, Virginia, son of the late Roy and Nora Parrill. He was a veteran of the United States Merchant Marines and the United States Army. Mr. Parrill was a self-employed Builder/Contractor and a member of Redland United Methodist Church.
Surviving are daughters, Rhoda DeStefano (Dusty), Kristina Parrill both of Frederick County, Virginia, Katie Parrill of Wisconsin; sons, Kenneth Parrill, Jr. (Deanna) of Cross Junction, Virginia, Terry Parrill of Frederick County, Virginia, Matthew Parrill of Berkeley, West Virginia, and Keith Parrill (Rachel) of Frederick County, Virginia; granddaughter, Bridget Gross (Bryan) of Tennessee; great grandchildren, Bryan, Bella, Levi, and Liam; sister, Mary Ellen Wehn (Mike) of Stephens City, Virginia; and brothers, “Dutch” Parrill of Clear Brook, Virginia and Lewis Parrill of Winchester, Virginia.
Mr. Parrill was preceded in death by a daughter, three sons, three sisters and one brother.
A visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday at Woodlawn Cemetery, Whitacre, Virginia with Pastor Alan Morrison officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in Kenneth’s memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601 or to SPCA, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
