Kenneth Michael “Kenny” Webber
Kenneth Michael “Kenny” Webber, 30, of Cross Junction, VA, died on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Hedgesville, WV.
Kenny was born May 15, 1991, in Winchester, VA, the son of Thomas M. Webber and Meghan Webber (stepmother) of Bunker Hill, WV, and Sharon Foster Luttrell and Paul Luttrell (stepfather) of Cross Junction, VA. He is the father of Kamren Webber of Stephens City.
The family will receive friends at the Cedar Grove Christian Church, 2320 Sulphur Springs Road, Inwood, WV 25428 on Monday, May 9, 2022 from 12-1:30 PM followed by a funeral service at 1:30 PM. Officiating will be Pastor Zach Lister. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Please consider making memorial contributions to help defray funeral cost clicking the donate now tab under Kenny’s tribute wall or sending payment to the Webber Family, C/O Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, PO Box 100, Capon Bridge, WV, 26711.
To view Kenny's tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com.
