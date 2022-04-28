Kenneth Mitchell "Pack" Burks, Sr.
Kenneth Mitchell "Pack" Burks, Sr., 82, of Stephens City, Va., went to his lord and savior at Dutch Haven Assisted Living in Maurertown, VA on Wednesday April 20th, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
Ken was born in Winchester on December 18th, 1939, to the late Helen Burks and the late Archie Burns. He was also raised by his late maternal grandmother, Pearl (Annie) Burks along with Louisa Robinson and Dana Summers.
Ken was married to Sherry Lynn Prather on July 31st, 1980 and they had been together for 46years.
Ken was a graduate of Shenandoah College in May of 1989 with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. Ken retired from General Motors in Martinsburg, WV after 30 years of service. He went on to substitute teach in Fredrick County Public Schools for the next 12 years. During this time, he also taught youth bowling and youth golf as a member of the Fredrick County Parks and Recreation Summer programs. He was an avid bowler in many leagues at Northside and Pikeside Lanes for many years. He also enjoyed golfing with his son Shawn Michael.
Ken is survived by his loving wife and children, Shawn, Troy, Kenneth Jr., and Danielle and half-sister, Judy Humbert.
Friends may visit 1 to 3 pm at the funeral home on Thursday 4/28/2022 and family will receive friends Thursday 4/28/22 from 5-7pm at Cartwright Funeral Home, 232 E Fairfax Lane in Winchester, VA.
A celebration for life will be held at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 1317 S Pleasant Valley Rd, Winchester VA on Friday 4/29/22 at 11am with Rev. Dr. Gilbert M. Mack Jr.
We will be following CDC Guideline for Covid and mask must be worn.
Interment is to follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum in Winchester.
Pallbearers will be Charles Butler, Mike Eiland, Ray Crawford, Robert McConnell, Les Morefield and Benson Walker.
In lieu of flowers, donations/memorials in Ken’s honor can be made to the following:
Kindred Hospice
420 Neff Avenue Suite 110
Harrisonburg, VA 22801
-or-
Dakota's Dream Animal Rescue
PO Box 181
Winchester, VA 22604
Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to Cartwright Funeral Home Winchester,cartwrightfuneralhome.com
