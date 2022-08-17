Kenneth Murlin Black
Kenneth Murlin Black, beloved father, brother, spouse, dedicated follower of Jesus and friend to those in need of help or a kind word, went home to Heaven at age 89 on August 6, 2022. Born in Twin Falls, Idaho, on May 15, 1933, to Jessie Lowe Black and Murphy Black, Ken was raised on Idaho farms. He graduated from Washington State University in 1956. After serving in the Army at a missile base in Maryland, he married Katherine “Kitty” Anne Seiler of Baltimore in 1959.
Ken began working at the Doubleday book printing press in Berryville, Virginia. He raised a family of three with Kitty, a kindergarten teacher to whom he was married 58 years until her death in 2017. As a small business owner over many decades, he led and served companies ranging from beekeeping (Virginia’s largest honey producer with nearly 2000 hives), a pool/ski store, an audiology/hearing aid company, and Ken’s Home Inspection Service.
For over half a century Ken served in leadership roles in local and state chapters of Gideon’s International, local churches and most recently The Shepherd’s Church in Cary, NC. Ken lived a purposeful and generous life with visionary leadership and was fun-loving and joyful with family and friends.
He is survived by sisters Marilyn Anderson and Carolyn Black; his children Leslie Black, Laura Reak (Andy), Robert Wilson-Black (Juli); grandchildren Kate Reak Lisac (Matt), Nate Warta-Reak (Jen), Hannah, Claire and Owen Wilson-Black; and great-grandchildren Nicholas and Emma Lee, Matthew Lisac.
Celebration of life will be held at The Shepherd’s Church in Cary, NC, on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 3PM in the Chapel. Celebration may be watched online: shepherds.org/livestreaming.
In lieu of flowers, gifts of Bibles may be made to Gideons at sendtheword.org (for e-cards: member number 089301), or call 615-564-5000
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.