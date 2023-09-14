Kenneth R. Snow Kenneth Rupert Snow, 82, of Berryville, Virginia, died Monday, September 11, 2023, at his home.
Mr. Snow was born September 2, 1941, in Charlottesville, Virginia, the son of Jack Allen Snow and Ruby Elizabeth Eppard Snow.
He worked for Morely Masonry.
He married Jean Marie Fry Snow on December 23, 1968, in Hagerstown, Maryland. Mrs. Snow died on March 9, 2008.
Surviving are a son, Kenneth “Kenny” Snow and his wife, Tracy, of Clear Brook, VA; a grandson, Kenny Snow of Clear Brook, VA; two sisters, Norene Michael and Maxine Ludwig, both of Berryville, VA; and two brothers, James Snow and his wife, Sally, of Round Hill, VA, and Eugene Snow and his wife, Jane, of Stephens City, VA.
His parents and a brother, Paul Snow, preceded him in death.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 A. M. Monday, September 18, 2023, at the Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, Winchester.
The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 P. M. Sunday at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Memorial contributions may be made to John H. Enders Fire & Rescue Co., 9 S. Buckmarsh St., Berryville, VA 22611.
