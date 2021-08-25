Kenneth Sydney Dodson, 84, of Winchester, VA died Wednesday August 18, 2021 in the Winchester Medical Center.
He was born September 4, 1936 in Warren County, VA the son of Floyd and Margaret Brill Dodson.
His wife, Dorothy Elaine Oates Dodson preceded him in death on May 28, 1974.
He was an Air Force Veteran, a member of the American Legion Post 21, the Fraternal Order of Eagles and was happily retired from the General Motors Corporation.
In his spare time, he loved watching baseball, especially the New York Yankees and watching the news. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor, joke telling and wonderful personality.
He is survived by his children, Donna Cox Sipe and her husband Tater of Berryville, VA, Denise Cox and her husband Kevin of Strasburg, VA, and Dale Dodson of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Ryan Plaisted of Austin, TX, Sarah Harrison of Christiansburg, VA, Benjamin Sipe of Berryville, VA and Nicholas Sipe of Greenwood, DE; his siblings, Carroll Dodson (Jenny) of Winchester, VA, Barbara Dodson of Front Royal, VA, Jake Dodson (Benita) of Middletown, VA, Linda Estep (Randy) of Winchester, VA; sister-in-law Joan K. Dodson of Winchester, VA and brother-in-law James W. Dalton of Middletown, VA.
He was also preceded in death by his daughter Dianne Plaisted, son-in-law Carlton Plaisted, brother Edward Dodson and sister Julia Dodson Dalton.
A service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday Aug 30, 2021 at Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester, VA, officiated by his niece Rev. Deborah Dalton Dail. In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, masks will be required.
Burial will be in Mt. Hebron cemetery with the family serving as casket bearers.
Friends will be received on Sunday, Aug 29, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 P.M. in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Frederic County Esther Boyd Animal Shelter located at 161 Fort Collier Rd. Winchester, VA 22603 or the American Heart Association at www.heart.org.
