Kenneth Wayne Brooks Sr. July 21, 1965 - March 26, 2023
Kenneth Wayne Brooks Sr., of Chambersburg, PA, formerly of Winchester, VA, gained his wings March 26, 2023.
Preceding him in death is his mother, Henrietta Paige Brooks of Winchester, VA.
He leaves to cherish his memory his children, 5 sisters, 3 brothers and a host of grandchildren and other family members.
Memorial service at a later date per the family.
