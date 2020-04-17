Kenneth Wayne
Sorrells, Sr.
Kenneth Wayne Sorrells, Sr., 78, of Winchester died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Winchester Medical Center.
He was born October 2, 1941 in Edinburg, the son of Wallace and Blanche Cherrix Sorrells.
He was married to Luna Nichols Sorrells for 28 years.
Kenneth was a member of Gainesboro United Methodist Church and the Winchester Moose.
Professionally, he had worked for 36 years as a technician at Federal Mogal until his retirement.
He was a fierce horseshoe competitor in the Winchester Horseshoe club and was a fan of the Washington Redskins and Baltimore Orioles.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Denise Morrison and her husband, Tim of Cross Junction, Deborah Krueger and her husband Jack of Hedgesville, WV, Kenneth Sorrells, Jr., of Winchester, Kathy Henson and her husband Lee of Falling Waters, WV, David McAdory of Meridian, MS Teresa Brumbaugh and her husband, Steve of Martinsburg, WV; eleven grandchildren, and fifteen great-grandchildren.
His son, Michael McAdory and siblings, Rosalie Phillips and Bobby Sorrells preceded him in death.
A service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday in Green Hill Cemetery, Stephens City officiated by Pastor Vernon Bray.
In accordance with current pandemic guidelines, proper social distancing will be observed.
